Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -1.16. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

