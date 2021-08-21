Scotiabank Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.50.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

