Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $124,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.35. 494,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.