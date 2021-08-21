Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,139,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,395 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $161,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.