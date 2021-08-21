Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

