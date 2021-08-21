Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82.

