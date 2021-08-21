Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,054 shares of company stock valued at $59,403,386.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

