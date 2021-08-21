Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $49.62. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

