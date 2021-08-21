Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report sales of $790.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.10 million and the lowest is $771.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,625,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

