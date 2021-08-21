Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$305.75 on Friday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $240.54 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

