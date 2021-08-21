Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 558,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.