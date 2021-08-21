San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 14,456 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 59.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.