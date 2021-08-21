San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

