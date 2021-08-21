San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $480,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 111.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 731.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 336,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

