San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $309,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

