San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $201,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,904.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.