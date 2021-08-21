San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

