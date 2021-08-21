Sam Levinson Acquires 1,257 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson acquired 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

