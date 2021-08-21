SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $230,569.36

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $230,569.36 and $42.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00021295 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,308,605 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars.

