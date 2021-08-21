Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,561,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

