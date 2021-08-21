Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $48.56 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 3.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.