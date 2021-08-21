Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $122.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

