Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells $112,350.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryerson stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

