RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 4,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

