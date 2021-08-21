RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 6,514,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

