RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $32.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 3.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $32,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.