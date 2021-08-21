Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.66 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00823183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048616 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

