Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000.

GSEVU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

