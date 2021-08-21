Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

