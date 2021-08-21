Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$62.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.83.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

