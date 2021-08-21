Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 42,842 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.94 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

