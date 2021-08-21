Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,460 in the last three months.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

