Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

