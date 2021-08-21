Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.27. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.47.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

