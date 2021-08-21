Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $150,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

