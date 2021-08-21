Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

