Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

