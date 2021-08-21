ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Up 68.3% This Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $1.15 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00136629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00147358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,856.14 or 0.99591268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00916310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.96 or 0.06618796 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

