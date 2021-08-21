ROCKI (ROCKI) One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $1.16 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROCKI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00152064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.26 or 0.99810595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00918249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.56 or 0.06594068 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.