Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 104 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.52. 983,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

