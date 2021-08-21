Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 15,583 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

