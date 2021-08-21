Robert W. Baird Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $111.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

AIT opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 107,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

