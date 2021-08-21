Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.