Robert Stuart Angus Acquires 105,000 Shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus bought 105,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$54,337.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,881,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,043,486.85.

Robert Stuart Angus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Summit Minerals alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Stuart Angus bought 90,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$50,130.00.

Sun Summit Minerals stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$35.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.