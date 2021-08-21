Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
