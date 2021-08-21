Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.15

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.15 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 397,491 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.14. The company has a market capitalization of £50.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

