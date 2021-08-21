Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,572 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Retractable Technologies worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $376.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.82. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

