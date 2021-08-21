Research Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.63. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

