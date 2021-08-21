Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.79. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

