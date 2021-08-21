ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

